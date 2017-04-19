UPDATED: Philip Segal, CEO of FremanteMedia North America’s Original Productions, will be departing at the end of his contract this spring.

Taking over his duties on an interim basis will be Ernie Avila, Original Prods.’ COO & EVP of Business Affairs, and Sarah Whalen, the company’s EVP of Development and Programming. Both Avila and Whalen will report into Jennifer Mullin, Co-CEO, FremantleMedia North America.

Segal took the reins of Original Prods. after founder and CEO Thom Beers was named head of FMNA. Beers departed FMNA in 2015.

Segal worked in scripted TV, bringing Doctor Who to the U.S. in 1996, until former top reality agent Mark Itkin introduced him to unscripted producer John Murray. Another A-list reality producer, Beers, invited him to join his Original Prods. banner 14 years ago.

Sunce then, he has overseen 2,000 hours of alternative programming. “That is a hell of a run, and with my contract coming up in June, I felt, what a great time to take on another challenge,” Segal told Deadline.

He is still contemplating his next move. “I’m looking at a lot of options, I would love to put scripted back in the playbook, and I also could not be more passionate about alternative content,” he said.

In a statement, Mullin listed some of the longest-running Original Prods. series, on which Segal has worked, including Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, Bering Sea Gold and the Storage Wars franchise, along with recent addition, Jay Leno’s Garage.

“Philip has been an incredibly respected member of our team, leading OP and successfully managing key long-running and award-winning franchises including Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, Bering Sea Gold, Storage Wars and Jay Leno’s Garage,” Mullin said. ” We wish Philip all the best in his new endeavors and we look forward to Ernie and Sarah lending their expertise across the business during this transition.”

“It has been such a privilege to be at the helm of Original where we have built a legacy of genre defining shows that have stood the test of time,” Segal said. “I’ve produced well over 2,000 hours of TV under this prolific roof and I’m so grateful to my amazing staff for their tireless effort crafting every single hour. Most importantly, I want to personally thank Jennifer Mullin and all my friends at FremantleMedia who have been so supportive of this and every decision I have made along the way.”