MGM has just upped Peter Oillataguerre to President, Physical Production. He will continue to report to Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s President, Motion Picture Group and to Mark Burnett, MGM’s President, Television Group & Digital.

NBC

The sheer volume of product that Oillataguerre oversees is impressive. First, TV: He is responsible for all physical production, post production and visual effects at the studio with responsibility for MGM Television’s Vikings, Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, Get Shorty, The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank, Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, Jamie Foxx’s Beat Shazam.

He does the same on the feature side and has been working on the upcoming films Tomb Raider, Valley Girl, Overboard, Death Wish, Deeper, Nasty Women and Operation Finale.

The executive as has overseen physical production the two latest James Bond releases, Skyfall and Spectre, as well as Creed, Me Before You, The Magnificent Seven and If I Stay.

MGM

Glickman and Oillataguerre have worked together for over a decade, first at Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum’s Spyglass Entertainment and then they all traveled together into MGM.

The very capable Oillataguerre started his career at The Walt Disney Company before joining Spyglass Entertainment as Director of Production and Finance, where he worked on films such as Shanghai Noon, Keeping the Faith and The Count of Monte Cristo.

From 2001-2005, he was SVP of Productions at Universal Studios where he was involved in such films as Van Helsing, Meet the Fockers, The Scorpion King, The Life of David Gale and Red Dragon (to name a few).