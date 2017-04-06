Paramount Pictures has named Peter McPartlin Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning and Business Operations. McPartlin, who moves to the studio from Indian Paintbrush, will report to COO Andrew Gumpert.

In his new role, McPartlin will explore, design, analyze, and identify new business opportunities and services, as well as evaluate possible studio investments and methods for improving the studio’s various vendor relationships and business alliances, Paramount said.

Prior to Paramount, McPartlin was COO/executive VP of Business and Legal Affairs at Indian Paintbrush where he oversaw the day-to-day motion picture business operations, worked on the company’s business and strategic planning and related business opportunities as well as its internal matters such as corporate structuring and operations. Previously, McPartlin was VP of business and legal affairs at Miramax Films. Prior to Miramax, he worked in the Entertainment/Media practice at O’Melveny & Myers, including a secondment to Intermedia Films.