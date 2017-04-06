This is an end of an era. E! has acquired People’s Choice Awards, a CBS staple which had aired on the eye network since its 1975 launch, with Mark Burnett producing for the past eight years. Going forward, E! will be the exclusive home of the annual award show voted on by fans, in addition to taking over People’s Choice Awards’ digital, social and voting platforms. E! will air the People’s Choice Awards starting in 2018 with its 44th annual installment to be produced by NBCUniversal’s Wilshire Studios, which also produces E!’s signature Live From The Red Carpet.

“Rooted in pop culture and celebrity, the People’s Choice Awards is a natural extension for E! and we are excited to evolve and supercharge this fan-centered event for the next generation in a way that only E! can,” said E! president Adam Stotsky. “Over two decades ago, E! created the red carpet experience and became the leading destination for fans on Hollywood’s biggest nights. With this acquisition, we are harnessing our entertainment authority, live event expertise and huge multi-platform reach to take fans beyond the red carpet and offer a true end to end consumer experience.”

People’s Choice Awards was originally created in 1975 by Robert Stivers. People’s Choice Awards was previously owned by Procter & Gamble. Once a formidable ratings force, the awards franchise’s numbers on CBS have been on the decline for the past few years. The most recent 2017 edition in January hit an all-time low in adults 18-49 with a 1.2 Live+Same Day rating, a tenth down from the previous low mark of 1.3 in 2016. The total viewership did tick up just a fraction, from just more than 6 million to 6.66 million.

People’s Choice Awards follows another longtime broadcast staple, the Daytime Emmy Awards, which also migrated to cable and eventually online following ratings erosion.