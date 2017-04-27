Saturday Night Live alumna Nasim Pedrad (Scream Queens, New Girl) has signed on as a series regular for Season 2 of TBS’ hit comedy series People of Earth, which premieres this summer.

The series centers on a group of alien abductees – or “experiencers” – living in the small town of Beacon, N.Y. Pedrad will play Special Agent Alex Foster, a smart, dedicated FBI investigator getting a second chance after recently being disgraced. Alex comes to Beacon on the hunt for local newspaper owner Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy), who is wanted for white-collar crimes.

In addition to Cassidy, Pedrad joins Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Alice Wetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall in the ensemble cast.

Pedrad spent five years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live before moving on to roles in Fox’s Scream Queens and New Girl.

People of Earth is produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco LLC, in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner’s Studio T.