Sixty finalists have been named for the 2017 Peabody Awards, including Oscar-winning docu O.J.: Made in America, Emmy-winning comedy Veep, freshman FX comedies Atlanta and Better Things and breakout NBC drama This Is Us. Read the full list below.
Also making the cut are freshman Netflix dramas Stranger Things and Marvel’s Luke Cage, the latter of which Deadline reviewer Dominic Patten called “one of the most socially relevant and smartest shows on the small screen you will see this year.” Sister series Marvel’s Jessica Jones won a Peabody last year.
The winners will be honored May 20 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Hosted by Rashida Jones, the ceremony will air June 2 on PBS and Fusion — marking the first time it will be telecast on both national broadcast and cable television.
This is the second year that the Peabodys — which honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in TV, radio and digital media — have named finalists ahead of its winners lists. This year’s 30 recipients will be named in the next few weeks: Individual/Institutional on April 12, Documentary on April 18, Entertainment on April 20 and News/Radio/Public Service/Web/Education programming on April 25.
Here is the complete list of finalists for the 76th annual Peabody Awards:
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING
Ask the Storybots
JibJab Bros. Studios (Netflix)
Tumble Leaf
Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment (Amazon)
DOCUMENTARY
A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness
HBO Documentary Films and SOC Films (HBO)
Audrie & Daisy
AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films (Netflix)
Chasing Heroin
Frontline (PBS/WGBH)
Confronting ISIS
Frontline (PBS/WGBH)
Exodus
Frontline (PBS/WGBH)
4.1 Miles
The New York Times Op-Docs (NYTimes.com)
Great Performances: Hamilton’s America
A RadicalMedia Production in association with Thirteenth Productions LLC for WNET (PBS)
Hip-Hop Evolution
Banger Films (Netflix, HBO Canada)
Independent Lens: The Armor of Light
Purple Mickey Productions, in association with Fork Films (PBS)
Independent Lens: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution
Firelight Films, Inc. and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)
Independent Lens: Trapped
Trilogy Films LLC Bigmouth Productions, Cedar Creek Productions and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)
Islamic State’s Most Wanted
BBC World Service (BBC News Online)
Last Chance U
A Netflix production in association with Conde Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions (Netflix)
Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing
HBO Documentary Films and Break Thru Films in association with The Boston Globe (HBO)
Mavis!
Film First and HBO Documentary Films (HBO)
O.J.: Made in America
ESPN Films and Laylow Films (ESPN)
POV: Hooligan Sparrow
POV | American Documentary (PBS)
POV: The Look of Silence
POV | American Documentary (PBS)
POV: The Return
POV | American Documentary (PBS)
POV: What Tomorrow Brings
POV | American Documentary (PBS)
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four
Deborah S. Esquenazi Productions, LLC (Investigation Discovery)
The Forger
The New York Times (Video)
The Secret Life of Muslims
Seftel Productions (Vox, The USA Today Network, PRI’s The World, CBS Sunday Morning)
13th
Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films (Netflix)
Zero Days
Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media, in association with Showtime Documentary Films, Global Produce/Jigsaw Productions (Showtime)
ENTERTAINMENT
American Crime
ABC Studios (ABC)
Atlanta
FX Productions (FX Networks)
Better Things
FX Productions (FX Networks)
Cleverman
Goalpost Pictures and Pukeko Pictures for ABC-TV Australia in co-production with SundanceTV and Red Arrow International, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screen NSW and The New Zealand Screen Production Grant (SundanceTV)
Happy Valley
BBC One (BBC One, Netflix)
Horace and Pete
Pig Newton, Inc. (louisck.net)
Lemonade
HBO Entertainment in association with Parkwood Entertainment (HBO)
Marvel’s Luke Cage
Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix (Netflix)
National Treasure
The Forge (Channel 4)
Stranger Things
21 Laps for Netflix (Netflix)
This Is Us
Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Zaftig Films, 20th Century Fox Television (NBC)
The Night Of
HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites (HBO)
Veep
HBO Entertainment (HBO)
NEWS
Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior
KNTV Bay Area; NBC
Battle for Mosul
CNN
Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS
KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth; NBC
60 Minutes: The White Helmets
CBS News; CBS
Charity Caught on Camera
WTHR-TV Indianapolis; NBC
Dangerous Exposure
WTHR-TV Indianapolis; NBC
Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction
The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley; CBS
ISIS in Iraq and Syria
CNN
Student Debt
HBO, Vice, Bill Maher; HBO
Undercover in Syria
CNN
PUBLIC SERVICE
#MoreThanMean-Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment
Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films (YouTube/Twitter/Facebook)
100 Women
BBC World Service (BBC World Network)
RADIO/PODCAST
A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, and My Mother
Transom.org
Homecoming
Gimlet Media
How to Be a Girl
Marlo Mack, in partnership with KUOW Seattle
In the Dark
APM Reports
The Heart: Silent Evidence Series
The Heart
This American Life: Anatomy of Doubt
This American Life, PBC in collaboration with The Marshall Project and ProPublica (Multiple stations/platforms)
The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel
Panoply
Unprisoned
WWNO and AIR
Wells Fargo Hurts Whistleblowers
NPR
WEB
Hell and High Water
ProPublica and The Texas Tribune
