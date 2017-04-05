Sixty finalists have been named for the 2017 Peabody Awards, including Oscar-winning docu O.J.: Made in America, Emmy-winning comedy Veep, freshman FX comedies Atlanta and Better Things and breakout NBC drama This Is Us. Read the full list below.

Netflix

Also making the cut are freshman Netflix dramas Stranger Things and Marvel’s Luke Cage, the latter of which Deadline reviewer Dominic Patten called “one of the most socially relevant and smartest shows on the small screen you will see this year.” Sister series Marvel’s Jessica Jones won a Peabody last year.

The winners will be honored May 20 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Hosted by Rashida Jones, the ceremony will air June 2 on PBS and Fusion — marking the first time it will be telecast on both national broadcast and cable television.

This is the second year that the Peabodys — which honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in TV, radio and digital media — have named finalists ahead of its winners lists. This year’s 30 recipients will be named in the next few weeks: Individual/Institutional on April 12, Documentary on April 18, Entertainment on April 20 and News/Radio/Public Service/Web/Education programming on April 25.

Here is the complete list of finalists for the 76th annual Peabody Awards:

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Ask the Storybots

JibJab Bros. Studios (Netflix)

Tumble Leaf

Amazon Studios and Bix Pix Entertainment (Amazon)

DOCUMENTARY

A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness

HBO Documentary Films and SOC Films (HBO)

Audrie & Daisy

AfterImage Public Media in association with Actual Films (Netflix)

Chasing Heroin

Frontline (PBS/WGBH)

Confronting ISIS

Frontline (PBS/WGBH)

Exodus

Frontline (PBS/WGBH)

4.1 Miles

The New York Times Op-Docs (NYTimes.com)

Great Performances: Hamilton’s America

A RadicalMedia Production in association with Thirteenth Productions LLC for WNET (PBS)

Hip-Hop Evolution

Banger Films (Netflix, HBO Canada)

Independent Lens: The Armor of Light

Purple Mickey Productions, in association with Fork Films (PBS)

Independent Lens: The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution

Firelight Films, Inc. and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

Independent Lens: Trapped

Trilogy Films LLC Bigmouth Productions, Cedar Creek Productions and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) (PBS)

Islamic State’s Most Wanted

BBC World Service (BBC News Online)

Last Chance U

A Netflix production in association with Conde Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions (Netflix)

Marathon: The Patriots Day Bombing

HBO Documentary Films and Break Thru Films in association with The Boston Globe (HBO)

Mavis!

Film First and HBO Documentary Films (HBO)

O.J.: Made in America

ESPN Films and Laylow Films (ESPN)

POV: Hooligan Sparrow

POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: The Look of Silence

POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: The Return

POV | American Documentary (PBS)

POV: What Tomorrow Brings

POV | American Documentary (PBS)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

Deborah S. Esquenazi Productions, LLC (Investigation Discovery)

The Forger

The New York Times (Video)

The Secret Life of Muslims

Seftel Productions (Vox, The USA Today Network, PRI’s The World, CBS Sunday Morning)

13th

Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films (Netflix)

Zero Days

Magnolia Pictures and Participant Media, in association with Showtime Documentary Films, Global Produce/Jigsaw Productions (Showtime)

ENTERTAINMENT

American Crime

ABC Studios (ABC)

Atlanta

FX Productions (FX Networks)

Better Things

FX Productions (FX Networks)

Cleverman

Goalpost Pictures and Pukeko Pictures for ABC-TV Australia in co-production with SundanceTV and Red Arrow International, with the assistance of Screen Australia, Screen NSW and The New Zealand Screen Production Grant (SundanceTV)

Happy Valley

BBC One (BBC One, Netflix)

Horace and Pete

Pig Newton, Inc. (louisck.net)

Lemonade

HBO Entertainment in association with Parkwood Entertainment (HBO)

Marvel’s Luke Cage

Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

National Treasure

The Forge (Channel 4)

Stranger Things

21 Laps for Netflix (Netflix)

This Is Us

Rhode Island Ave. Productions, Zaftig Films, 20th Century Fox Television (NBC)

The Night Of

HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites (HBO)

Veep

HBO Entertainment (HBO)

NEWS

Arrested at School: Criminalizing Classroom Misbehavior

KNTV Bay Area; NBC

Battle for Mosul

CNN

Big Buses, Bigger Problems: Investigating DCS

KXAS-TV Dallas-Fort Worth; NBC

60 Minutes: The White Helmets

CBS News; CBS

Charity Caught on Camera

WTHR-TV Indianapolis; NBC

Dangerous Exposure

WTHR-TV Indianapolis; NBC

Heart of an Epidemic, West Virginia’s Opioid Addiction

The CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley; CBS

ISIS in Iraq and Syria

CNN

Student Debt

HBO, Vice, Bill Maher; HBO

Undercover in Syria

CNN

PUBLIC SERVICE

#MoreThanMean-Women in Sports ‘Face’ Harassment

Just Not Sports & One Tree Forest Films (YouTube/Twitter/Facebook)

100 Women

BBC World Service (BBC World Network)

RADIO/PODCAST

A Life Sentence: Victims, Offenders, Justice, and My Mother

Transom.org

Homecoming

Gimlet Media

How to Be a Girl

Marlo Mack, in partnership with KUOW Seattle

In the Dark

APM Reports

The Heart: Silent Evidence Series

The Heart

This American Life: Anatomy of Doubt

This American Life, PBC in collaboration with The Marshall Project and ProPublica (Multiple stations/platforms)

The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel

Panoply

Unprisoned

WWNO and AIR

Wells Fargo Hurts Whistleblowers

NPR

WEB

Hell and High Water

ProPublica and The Texas Tribune