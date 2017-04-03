Angie Tribeca star and producer Rashida Jones is set to host the 76th annual Peabody Awards, which will air June 2 on PBS and Fusion. It will mark the first time the ceremony will be telecast on both national broadcast and cable television.

The ceremony, which honors the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media, is set for May 20 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

PBS; Fusion

“Today more than ever, Peabody’s mission to highlight the most compelling and empowering stories and their impact on society is vital to public discourse,” Peabody Awards Director Jeffrey P. Jones said. “Broadcasting our awards ceremony to the loyal viewers of PBS and on Fusion’s burgeoning network is a wonderful way to showcase Stories That Matter.”

Added PBS’ Beth Hope: “The Peabody Awards have a long history of recognizing excellence in media. Acknowledging stories that matter is a core value of PBS, and we are thrilled to partner with them.” Said Fusion President Daniel Eilemberg: “We are excited to be partnering with PBS and Peabody to celebrate some of the most powerful storytelling of the past year—especially those that elevate underrepresented voices and shine a light on untold stories of significance to the young, diverse communities we serve.”