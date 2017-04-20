Atlanta, Better Things, Horace and Pete, Veep and Lemonade are among this year’s Peabody Awards entertainment winners, the Peabody organization announced today. HBO and FX each scored two wins.

The honorees are among seven winners in the awards’ entertainment category. Other entertainment winners are BBC One’s Happy Valley and The Forge’s National Treasure.

The seven entertainment winners join the documentary honorees announced Tuesday. The winners in news, radio/podcast, children’s, education and public service will be revealed April 25.

With Veep and Beyoncé’s “visual album” Lemonade, HBO ties for most wins with FX (Atlanta and Better Things).

The Peabody Awards honor the most powerful, enlightening and invigorating stories in television, radio and digital media. The awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Here is the complete roster of the entertainment winners: