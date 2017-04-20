EXCLUSIVE: Paul McCartney’s long-in-the-works animated film High In The Clouds will have to wait a little longer. The project, which has been in development since 2009, has been optioned by Gaumont, the French company with offices in Beverly Hills. The new deal marks the first animated feature project for Gaumont in the U.S.

The film, which features eight or nine original songs by the former Beatle, had been in the works under the umbrella of RGH Entertainment, a Jordanian company with offices in Woodland Hills. Those offices, however, were padlocked recently, and RGH is now nowhere to be found.

Two years ago, Deadline got a sneak peek at a sizzle reel for the film, which includes a rollicking number by Lady Gaga that hasn’t been heard yet publicly.

The film is based on the 2005 children’s book of the same name that McCartney penned, and it’s believed he’ll voice one of the main characters.

Gaumont, the first and oldest film studio in the world, will produce in association with Michael Lynne and Bob Shaye, co-founders of Unique Features – who have been involved with the project for years – and McCartney’s MPL Communications. McCartney, Shaye and Lynne will serve as producers alongside Gaumont’s CEO Sidonie Dumas, vice-CEO Christophe Riandée, and president of animation Nicolas Atlan.

Representing McCartney and MPL Communications on the deal is attorney Lee Eastman, and Unique is represented by attorney Ezra Doner. WME’s Samantha Racanelli brought the project to Gaumont.