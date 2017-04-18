Amazon has renewed its quirky genre-bending spy drama Patriot for Season 2, guaranteeing the further adventures of creator-writer-director Steven Conrad’s Tavner family. The pickup follows the 10-episode first season that launched on Amazon Prime in February after it bowed at the Berlin Film Festival.

Michael Dorman stars as John Tavner, a melancholy intelligence officer who works out his issues by writing folk songs. He is managed by his State Department Director of Intelligence father (played by Terry O’Quinn) and watched over by his older brother, Texas congressman Edward Tavner (Michael Chernus). The first season saw the quirky team attempting to prevent Iran from going nuclear, requiring John to forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover” as a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm (not as easy as it sounds). The finale ended with John at a crossroads facing a brilliant Luxembourg homicide detective (Aliette Opheim) who almost has him figured out. Kurtwood Smith and Kathleen Munroe co-star.

Conrad will return for Season 2 and executive produce with James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Charles Gogolak and Gil Bellows.

The first season will be available later this year on PrimeVideo.com for Prime Video members in more than 200 countries and territories.