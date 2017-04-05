Patrick Carlyle (Godless) is set for a recurring role in Future Man, Hulu’s half-hour comedy pilot from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, the high-concept comedy centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Carlyle will play Vincent Skarsgaard. As a rookie cop, Vincent watched his partner die and in the 49 years since, he has thought of nothing else. He’s a cop with a vendetta and gimpy knees. Carlyle’s credits include the Netflix series Godless and the upcoming feature Rough Night. He’s repped by Haven Entertainment and CAA.

Ryan Dorsey (Justified) has booked a recurring role on the fifth season Showtime’s Ray Donovan, which premieres this summer. Dorsey will play Dime-Bag, a duplicitous thief. Ray Donovan stars Liev Schreiber as L.A.’s best professional fixer – the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away. Dorsey played Earl on Justified and most recently recurred on Fox’s Pitch and Vampire Diaries. He’s repped by Concept Talent Group and Management 360.