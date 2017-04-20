ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Paris shooting that left a police officer dead today, several news organizations reported after hours of speculation.

CNN reported on its website just after 2:30 PM PT that the sole shooter was “known to French security services for radical Islamist activities,” and that the immediate “danger is likely over.”

The incident began just before 9 PM local time Thursday on the Champs-Élysées in central Paris, near the Arc de Triomphe, when a gunman jumped out of a car that had pulled up to a police vehicle, then opened fire, killing a police officer and wounding at least two others. A spokesman for the French Interior Ministry confirmed that the gunman was shot dead while fleeing on foot.

French police put the area under lock-down as the Paris prosecutor’s office began a terrorism investigation. The incident comes just three days before Sunday’s first round of the country’s presidential election.

The cable news channels had held off on confirming the shooting as terrorism, even as President Donald Trump, speaking at a previously scheduled press conference, already suggested as much. “What can you say, it just never ends,” Trump said.

“Our condolences from our country to the people of France,” Trump said during the televised joint presser with Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella at the White House. “Again it’s happening, it seems. I just saw it as I was walking in. It’s a terrible thing, and it’s a very, very terrible thing that’s going on in the world today. But it looks like another terrorist attack, and what can you say? It just never ends.”