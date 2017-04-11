This time, it’s personal. The Parents Television Council is standing behind the “R” rating from the MPAA for TWC’s transgender drama 3 Generations (formerly titled About Ray), which stars Elle Fanning, Naomi Watts and Susan Sarandon. “The most worn-out page in (TWC head) Harvey Weinstein’s playbook describes how to whine about an age rating from the MPAA. And with his new film, 3 Generations, he is back at it once again, suggesting that his film is too important to be rated accurately. Mr. Weinstein must think that if a standard is good, then a double-standard is twice as good,” said PTC President Tim Winter.



TWC

Weinstein says the double-standard that exists is actually at the MPAA. “I disagree with the MPAA. I find that at the big studios they get clearances on films that are violent. I have children and I see them watching scary and horrifically violent PG-rated films and I’m supposed to trust the rating?” he asked. “The story (of 3 Generations) has a lot to do with a teenager making a choice. We asked for a PG-13 rating based on the MPPA having the ability to actually determine that in their discretion. We did this for Bully, too. We’re not doing it for our commercial movies. We’re not arguing with them on our commercial stuff … the only movies we protest is on those which are socially conscious.”

The MPAA assigned the R-rating on 3 Generations because of language and sexual content. The PTC also battled Weinstein when his company wanted to change MPAA’s “R” rating on the documentary Bully. That film’s rating was eventually changed to PG-13. Weinstein also went to bat on what turned out to be a four-time Oscar-award winning movie (including Best Picture) in The King’s Speech with some compromise and he said that the ultimate result was met with approval by many parents.

“On King’s Speech, we had so many letters from parents of stuttering kids who thanked us. (3 Generations) is also a very compassionate look at a very important subject and it has every right to be seen by teens. I have tremendous respect for the MPAA but we have a double standard for violence,” said Weinstein. “I know the LGBT community supports the movie and supports us in this. Also, we have (attorney) David Boies representing the case and he wouldn’t take the case unless he believed in this.”

Boies played a pivitol role in 2009 to overturn Proposition 8, California’s discriminatory ban on gay marriage.

For 3 Generations, Winter says, “The MPAA should stick with the assigned R rating if that movie ratings body believes it to be warranted by the content of the film, period. Either Weinstein can remove the content that causes the film to be rated R, or he can keep the content in and have the film rated R. Regardless of his two options, the man has been exposed for his dishonesty when he suggests that his film is too important to be rated R. If he is truly advocating for children, and if it is a ‘travesty’ that children won’t be able to watch his film if it is rated R, then why must those same children pay him to watch it?”

Weinstein said he does care about children and that is why he is fighting the rating, so that teens can watch a movie that is important to so many trying to make such a personal decision.

“There is abundant evidence pointing to inaccurate and inconsistent age ratings for entertainment media content. The various age rating systems are becoming muddled and more confusing not because of what parents want, but sadly because of what entertainment industry executives can get away with. If the MPAA chooses to create special age rating criteria for Harvey Weinstein, then it will simultaneously destroy whatever level of trust parents have placed in the system over the past 50 years.”

To that, Weinstein said issued a challenge directly to the MPAA: “Take 400 parents and teenagers above the age of 13 and let them watch our movie, and let them decide (what it should be rated). I will abide by that decision.”