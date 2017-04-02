Paramount Pictures has named longtime Disney executive Dan Cohen as President, Worldwide Television Licensing. The 20-year Disney/ABC veteran was most recently EVP of pay-TV and digital sales for Home Entertainment and Television Distribution for The Walt Disney Studios.

In his new role at Paramount, Cohen will oversee the global licensing and distribution of all of the studio’s films, television series and other content across multiple platforms including mobile, pay-TV, broadcast, cable and SVOD as well as emerging digital arenas. He will lead the television licensing teams in setting strategy and guide their negotiations across the global marketplace.

The announcement was made by Paramount Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gumpert, to whom Cohen will report. “I’m thrilled to bring aboard a seasoned executive like Dan, who was the force behind some of the most important pay-TV licensing deals in our industry,” said Gumpert.

While at Disney/ABC, Cohen secured landmark pacts with Netflix in 2012 and Starz in 1999, negotiating exclusive, multi-year deals and licensing agreements. He also contributed to the launch of the studio’s subscription VOD service and Disney Family Movies, and led negotiations with iTunes, Amazon, Google, Walmart’s VUDU and Microsoft for the studio’s cloud-based digital movie service, Disney Movies Anywhere.

Cohen said, “The television licensing business is constantly evolving, with new content platforms emerging. I’m privileged to help Andrew and the incredibly strong domestic and international teams in place at Paramount take full advantage of all the new and traditional opportunities.”

Before Disney, Cohen was VP of program acquisitions and scheduling for Tele-TV Media; VP of film acquisitions and co-productions for Showtime Networks; and held roles at Viewer’s Choice, Palmer Cablevision and Post-Newsweek Cable.