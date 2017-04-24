A new joint venture has been formed between Paradigm Talent Agency, Yucaipa Companies and X-ray Touring, the international live music touring agency that reps such artists as Coldplay, Chance the Rapper, Eagles of Death Metal, Eminem, Frankie and The Heartstrings, Green Day, Linkin Park, Moby, Soul Savers, Snow Patrol, Robbie Williams, Blur, Stereophonics, Volbeat, Gorillaz and Pixies, to name a few.

The new deal was done to create synergies with pre-existing live music partners and then provides X-ray artists access to new opportunities in branding, endorsements, digital content development and distribution, and other media. For Paradigm, which is already a music powerhouse, it expands its representation on a global basis.

Overall, they say, “the alliance creates an unprecedented scale in the global live music space.” X-ray have about 400 bands/artists on its slate.

“X-ray has a fantastic worldwide roster,” says Paradigm Chairman/CEO Sam Gores. “We’ve wanted this partnership for quite some time and are thrilled to grow our company while working in partnership with Steve Strange, Ian Huffam, Scott Thomas, Martin Horne and Jeff Craft to offer more creative and business opportunities to X-ray’s artists.” X-ray was formed in 2005 and reps 400+ artists across all genre of music.

The X-ray directors commented “we’re delighted to find in Paradigm partners that share our ethos of complete commitment to the artist, providing them with every possible advantage in all aspects of their career. We look forward with great enthusiasm to collaborating with Paradigm and Yucaipa on this next stage of X-ray’s global development.”

Paradigm will continue its partnership with London-based CODA Agency. That firm, which recently formed an affiliation with Yucaipa partner and U.K. full-service talent agency Independent Talent Group (ITG), is considered the fastest growing European live music agency booking concerts, tours and festivals for artists such as Sia, The xx, Prodigy, Take That, Disclosure, Mark Ronson, Imagine Dragons, Annie Mac and emerging artists such as this year’s Brits Critics Choice winner, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

Ron Burkle from Yucaipa said in a statement:, “We are thrilled to be in business with Paradigm in the UK. The synergies with X-ray, ITG and CODA creates Europe’s most comprehensive agency offering as well as a fund to invest in live entertainment assets in the UK and Europe.”

ITG’s client list includes Daniel Craig, Colin Firth, Steve Coogan, Felicity Jones, Claire Foy, Matthew Vaughn, Danny Boyle, Matthew Bourne, Julian Fellowes and Peter Morgan, to name a few.

X-ray was formed in 2005 and quickly became Europe’s pre-eminent live music agency representing hundreds of bands from established stadium, festival and arena headlining acts to new and developing talent across all genres. The Yucaipa Companies was founded in 1986 by Ron Burkle and has since completed mergers and acquisitions valued at more than $30B.