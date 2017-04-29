The Palm Springs International Film Festival has set the dates for its 29th edition: January 2-15, 2018. The event will kick off with its annual Film Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Following a day devoted to book adaptations on January 3, screenings of all festival films will start January 4 and wrap up January 15.

Considered a Hollywood-adjacent draw for awards contenders, including its traditional strong suit of foreign-language films, the festival will start just days before the Golden Globe Awards, which are set for January 7. Organizers said its 29th edition will have another party January 4 at the Palm Springs Art Museum to mark the kickoff of screenings at Richards Center for the Arts.

The festival draws about 135,000 visitors to the area during its two-week run. The program will be announced in coming months, but last year’s edition saw 190 films from 72 countries shown.

The Festival’s signature opening gala draws a black-tie crowd of more than 2,000. Last year, the casts of eventual Oscar front-runners La La Land and Hidden Figures were among those to make the trip.