Page Six TV, the new daily TV show from the New York Post and Endemol Shine North America, is a big step closer to its September premiere. The show has been sold in 185 markets, passing the key 90% threshold across the country.

The program, cleared in 15 of the top 15 markets, is set to premiere in September across Tribune, CBS, Sinclair, Hearst, Scripps, Meredith, Nexstar, Raycom, Tegna and CW 100+ stations. These join the previously announced launch on the Fox Television Stations in 16 markets, including New York and Los Angeles.

The daily TV show, modeled after the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, will feature gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics.

Last night, Twentieth Television, Fox TV Stations’ sister syndication company which is handling distribution, hosted an upfront event in New York City to introduce the advertising community to the program’s host and insider panelists, including John Fugelsang (Sirius XM Radio/VH1), Bevy Smith (Bravo’s Fashion Queens), Variety entertainment reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister, and New York Post Page Six reporter Carlos Greer.

Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg, alongside New York Post CEO and Publisher Jesse Angelo, will serve as executive producers.