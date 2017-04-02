As the MIPTV market officially kicks off in Cannes tomorrow, Ovation TV has acquired U.S. premiere rights to a pair of series from Sony Pictures Television. The Halcyon, a British period drama set at a five-star London hotel and produced by Left Bank Pictures, will debut in the fall of this year, while Canadian series X Company will start a three-season stretch on the arts network in the first quarter of 2018.

Eight-part drama The Halcyon averaged 6M viewers in its run earlier this year on the UK’s ITV. The series is the story of a bustling and glamorous luxury hotel at the center of London society. Set in 1940, it shows London life through the prism of war and the impact it has on families, politics, relationships and work across every social strata. Steven Mackintosh (Luther), Olivia Williams (Anna Karenina) and Hermione Corfield (Knights Of The Roundtable: King Arthur) star.

CBC character drama X Company is set in the world of WWII espionage. It follows the stories of five highly skilled young recruits from Canada, America and Britain who are torn from their ordinary lives to train as agents in an ultra-secret facility on the shores of Lake Ontario. Jack Laskey (Hatfields & McCoys), Evelyne Brochu (Orphan Black) and Warren Brown (Luther) star. X Company is produced by Toronto’s Temple Street Productions and Budapest-based Pioneer Stillking Films. Ovation has acquired all three seasons for a total of 28 episodes.

“Each of these series use the historical touch points of this era to enrich some very unique and engaging character studies and plot lines,” stated Scott Woodward, Ovation EVP of programming and production. “Both The Halcyon and X Company have first-rate production values and top-notch performances by their ensemble casts. Ovation has had great success with this type of event programming and we anticipate that our viewers will find new favorites to obsess over when these series debut later this year and next.”