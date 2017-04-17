We’re getting the first look at season 3 of Starz’s hit time-travel saga Outlander, which picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948.

Starz

Now pregnant, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies). Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie (Sam Heughan) suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.

The third season of the series, from developer/executive producer Ronald D. Moore and Sony Pictures TV, will consist of 13 episodes based on Voyager, the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling Outlander series. Filming is currently underway in Cape Town, South Africa.

Season 3 is slated to premiere in September. Watch the teaser above and let us know what you think.