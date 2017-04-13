BBC America has released the full trailer for the final season of BBC America’s breakout original drama series Orphan Black ahead of the Season 5 premiere on June 10.

It all started on a train platform, and now it’s coming to an end. This season, the walls close in on Sarah when nearly all her sestras and their allies are brought to heel by Rachel. Even more harrowing is that her daughter Kira has joined them. With the threat of Neolution having carte blanche access to clone biology, Sarah is desperate to gain control, but realizes she must change tactics to pursue a long game. Protecting both her families, and the host of clones she’s yet to meet, Sarah and those still fighting the fight will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy – and finally learn the story behind their origin. Despite the great risk, the fight of her life will either set her and her sestras free, or see them meet their end…

Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany stars as multiple clones, along with Ari Millen, Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Skyler Wexler, Kevin Hanchard, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun and Josh Vokey.

Orphan Black is produced by Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios, in association with BBC America and Bell Media’s Space.

Check out the trailer above.