Orion Pictures and Samuel Goldwyn Films have secured the North American rights to director Philippa Lowthorpe’s Swallows and Amazons, the film based on the classic 1930s children’s novel by Arthur Ransome.

Rafe Spall (The Big Short) stars, along with Andrew Scott (Sherlock) and Kelly

Macdonald (No Country for Old Men) in the tale four children who escape the summer tedium by camping on a remote lake island. As Goldwyn Films describes, “But when they arrive, they discover they may not be alone and a desperate yet whimsical battle for ownership of the island ensues, where both skill and luck play a hand. Simultaneously, the dangers of an adult world, on the

brink of war, encroach on their paradise and intertwine with their lives, in the form of a mysterious pair of Russian spies hot on the tail of the enigmatic Jim Turner.”

“I believe it’s important to bring a good family film to the market, and that’s what I found in Swallows and Amazons,” said Peter Goldwyn, President of Samuel Goldwyn Films. “The film has a talented cast, and I know this will be a classic like

the original book.”

The film was written by Andrea Gibb and produced by Harbour Pictures’

Nicholas Barton and BBC Films’ Joe Oppenheimer, with producers Harbour Pictures Productions in association with HanWay Films, Studio Canal, BBC FILMS, BFI, Screen Yorkshire, Electric Shadow Company and Maiden Investments.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films and Mark Lane of HanWay Films on behalf of the filmmakers.