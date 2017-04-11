Netflix has released a first-look clip and photos from the premiere episode of Orange Is The New Black‘s upcoming Season 5, which takes place in real time and over the course of just three days.

The clips begins where Season 4 left off, with Litchfield in utter chaos – a riot sparked by Poussey’s untimely death combined with the rage and grief felt by the inmates. In the final moments, it all came to a head with a determined Daya (Dascha Polanco) holding a gun to the head of a prison security guard.

The critically acclaimed series has won three consecutive SAG awards for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series, and Uzo Abuba — aka Crazy Eyes — got back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016 for comedy supporting. It also has been nominated for Best Comedy and Best Drama series at the Primetime Emmys.

Check out the video clip above and photos below:

Netflix

Netflix