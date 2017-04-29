The blackmailing hacker claiming to have released as many as 10 additional episodes of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black is threatening other networks and channels.

“We’re not quote done yet, though,” the hacking group known as The Dark Overlord wrote in a tweeted statement (neither the authenticity of the Twitter account nor the OITNB episodes on the file-sharing Pirate Bay site could be verified by Deadline). “We’re calling you out: ABC, National Geographic, Fox, IFC, and of course Netflix, still. There’s more Netflix on the feasting menu soon (in addition to the other studios, of course), but we’ll get to that later. Enjoy the fruits of _our_ labour.”

Who is next on the list? FOX, IFC, NAT GEO, and ABC. Oh, what fun we're all going to have. We're not playing any games anymore. — thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) April 29, 2017

In a lengthier statement shared today via Twitter (but the last time Deadline checked, subsequently removed), the Dark Overlord wrote:

“Hello, this is thedarkoverlord (@tdohack3r) here to deliver a message. We’re back again. Did you miss us? Of course, you did. We’re willing to bet Netflix did as well. Speaking of which, Netflix clearly received our message considering they’ve made public statements and was one of the first people to download a fresh copy of their own property (Hello, 69.53.235.76!) – yet they continue to remain unresponsive. With this information in mind (and the fact that leaving people on cliffhangers isn’t fun) we’ve decided to release Episodes 2-10 of “Orange Is The New Black” Season 5 after many lengthy discussions at the office where alcohol was present. Do note that there are 13 episodes. However, we were so early when we acquired the copies that post hadn’t gotten around to Episodes 11-13. Perhaps Netflix will consider releasing the season earlier now that the cat’s out of the bag?”

Apparently the Season 5 episodes – 10 in all – were shared today before 6 a.m. ET, with the hackers making good on yesterday’s threat – for an unspecified ransom – to release the episodes prior to the Netflix series’ June 9 return. Netflix confirmed to Deadline that the company was “aware of the situation” and that a “production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved.” The streaming service told AP it is an “active situation” that the FBI and others are investigating.