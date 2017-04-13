In a case of second verse a bit like the first, Queen Sugar will be debuting its second season on June 20 and June 21 in a two-night premiere on OWN. Like it did for Season 1, the Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay executive produced sibling drama will not only have that two-night launch but an all-female directing team handling things behind the camera – probably including DuVernay herself.

It’s an approach that has proven a winning strategy so far for the series based on Natalie Baszile’s 2014 novel. The Kofi Siriboe, Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner starring show of three very different siblings trying to honor their father’s legacy and resurrect his rural Louisiana farm had the second best premiere ever for the then 5-year old network when it opened on September 6 last year. Night 2 of Queen Sugar‘s first season was the best second night debut OWN has ever had with 2.14 million viewers on September 7, 2016.

Currently in production on the 16-episode Season 2 down near New Orleans, the upcoming cycle won’t see 13th director DuVernay getting behind the camera for the premiere as she did for the first two episodes of Season 1. However, it looks like DuVernay, who is in post on Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time, will likely direct the Season 2 finale.

As well as the S2 debut, OWN also announced today that Hellion helmer and Season 1 alum Kat Candler, DeMane Davis, Stranger Inside helmer Cheryl Dunye, Aurora Guerrero and Echo Park helmer Amanda Marsalis will be among those directing the second season. The programing plan is that the first 8-episodes of Season 2 of Queen Sugar will air this summer with the second half of the cycle to be broadcast in the fall, I hear.

As well as the news of the Season 2 debut date, the NAACP Image Award winning Queen Sugar also got a bit more sweetness with a new deal with Hulu for the upcoming season and the first one. Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and the streamer have inked a deal that see the latter with exclusive online rights to all of Season 1 starting on April 21 and will also play all future seasons once they air on OWN.

In addition to Siriboe, Wesley and Gardner as the Bordelon siblings, the cast includes Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Dondré T. Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, Nicholas L. Ashe and Ethan Hutchison. As well as Winfrey and DuVernay, Monica Macer is also an EP on the Warner Horizon Scripted Television produced series.