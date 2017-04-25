In what marks three presidents of marketing in one year, Open Road has moved Loren Schwartz into the lead role replacing Jonathan Helfgot who replaced Jason Cassidy just a year ago. Helfgot is leaving the company. Schwartz who comes to Open Road from Screen Gems, will report directly to Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg. In addition, Liz Biber has been promoted to President of Publicity and will continue to report to Ortenberg. Biber has been head of publicity since the company’s inception in 2011. More to come …