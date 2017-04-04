RLJ Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to Once Upon A Time In Venice, an action comedy starring Bruce Willis and directed by Mark Cullen. Cullen and his brother Robb co-wrote the pic as they did for Willis’ 2010 pic Cop Out. A June 16 release date in theaters and VOD has been set.

John Goodman, Thomas Middleditch, Jason Momoa, Famke Janssen, Adam Goldberg and Kal Penn co-star in the ensemble from Voltage Pictures. It centers on Venice Beach P.I. Steve Ford (Willis), a detective who’s good with the ladies, bad with the punches, and wild about his dog Buddy. When his beloved pet is stolen by local thugs, he makes a questionable alliance with their devious leader, Spider (Momoa). Teaming with his best friend (Goodman), Steve pulls out the big guns in search of Spider’s stolen cocaine and cash to set things straight and get Buddy back where he belongs.

Voltage’s Nicolas Chartier produced with Laura Ford, Zev Foreman and the Cullens; Voltage’s president and COO Jonathan Deckter and Stephen J. Eads are executive producers. RLJE’s Mark Ward negotiated the deal with Deckter on behalf of the filmmakers.