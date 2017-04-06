Saturday’s episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress features Omarosa Manigault, former villainess of Donald Trump’s The Apprentice/Celebrity Apprentice franchise and now Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the Trump White House. Brides featured on Say Yes to the Dress come for the experience and memories, and, of course, to get the gown of their dreams at Kleinfeld, for which they pay. In “rare cases” there are “exceptions,” an informed source says.

According to White House financial disclosures in March, Omarosa – or “Lady O,” as she likes to be called – is one of those lucky “rare cases.” Among those White House financial disclosures detailing personal finances of about 180 senior staffers is a statement that Omarosa “received a wedding package which included a wedding dress, custom veil, and accessories with an estimated value of $25,000 in exchange for appearance on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.”

Manigault’s wedding is been set for Saturday in Washington, D.C.