Power‘s Omari Hardwick and Meagan Good, who stars in Hulu’s upcoming Foxy Brown, will star in the indie romance drama A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love On Election Night. The film, which is about a budding romance during Trump’s election night, co-stars Jay Ellis (Insecure), Dijon Talton, Wesley Jonathan, and Affion Crockett.

Produced by Datari Turner and written and directed by Qasim Basir (Destined), the story follows a Los Angeles club promoter named Cass (Hardwick), who on the night of the 2016 Presidential Election meets a woman named Free (Good) who challenges him to revisit his broken dreams. This happens during a series of unfortunate events during the time that Trump is surging ahead of Hilary Clinton.

Turner, who is producing through his Datari Turner Productions banner, currently has a first-look TV agreement with Entertainment One for unscripted projects. Through that deal, Turner is the creator/executive producer of the WETV series Growing Up Hip Hop, which is not only in its third season but is the highest-rated series on the network. That has given birth to more spinoffs in development — GUHH Atlanta and GUHH Miami.

Supermodel, a film that Turner co-wrote, produced and co-starred in, was recently acquired by Netflix and will premiere later this year. His other films over the years LUV, Ten Thousand Saints, Salvation Boulevard, Another Happy Day, and most recently Gook have all received premieres at the Sundance Film Festival.

Basir’s most recent film, Destined, bows this fall. It premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year and went on to win nine awards, including both the Best Director and Best Actor awards at the American Black Film Festival.

Good, who also starred and co-produced the indie films A Girl Like Grace, Video Girl, and Dysfunctional Friends with Turner, is an executive producer on the film as is Hardwick. Tim Weatherspoon, Louis Steyn, TJ Steyn, Phil Thornton, Jash’d Belcher and Jamal Childs also are executive producers.

Hardwick is repped by Gersh, The Lasher Group, and attorney Shelby J. Weiser. Good is repped by Gersh, Primary Wave, and attorney Greg Gellman at Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellmman. Turner is repped by CAA and attorney Ryan Nord at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman.