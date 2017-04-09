The 2017 Olivier Awards were held this evening in London with Harry Potter And The Cursed Child conjuring a record-breaking nine wins including Best New Play. Coming into tonight, it was already the most-nominated new play in Olivier history with 11 total. Its nine trophies see Cursed Child overtake Matilda and The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time as the most decorated production ever.
Among the nods it received were for Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) as Best Actor; Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) as Best Actress; and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy) as Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The story picks up 19 years after the great battle at the climax of the last Harry Potter book, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. Jack Thorne’s script is based on an original story by Thorne, John Tiffany and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Tiffany won tonight’s Olivier for Best Director.
The London smash, which hails from Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, moves into Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018.
In other wins, The Young Vic’s production of Yerma, was named Best Revival with Billie Piper snatching her first Olivier for Best Actress.
In the musical categories, Groundhog Day, written by Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, was named Best New Musical. The production, which is currently in previews on Broadway, also received the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Andy Karl. Amber Riley was named Best Actress in a Musical for Dreamgirls. Jesus Christ Superstar won Best Musical Revival.
Kenneth Branagh was this year’s recipient of the Special Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British theatre. It was presented by Mark Rylance who was joined on stage by 60 of the actors who appeared in the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s Plays at The Garrick season.
The ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will be broadcast at 8PM local on ITV on April 11 with viewers outside the UK able to stream the proceedings at the same time via Facebook, and YouKu in China.
Here’s the full list of winners
BEST ACTRESS
Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic
BEST NEW COMEDY
Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
Akhnaten at London Coliseum
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum
BEST REVIVAL
Yerma at Young Vic
BEST ACTOR
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
VIRGIN ATLANTIC BEST NEW PLAY
Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Akram Khan’s Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
Matthew Bourne’s production of The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
Groundhog Day at The Old Vic
SPECIAL AWARD WINNER
Kenneth Branagh
