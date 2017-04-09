The 2017 Olivier Awards were held this evening in London with Harry Potter And The Cursed Child conjuring a record-breaking nine wins including Best New Play. Coming into tonight, it was already the most-nominated new play in Olivier history with 11 total. Its nine trophies see Cursed Child overtake Matilda and The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time as the most decorated production ever.

Among the nods it received were for Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) as Best Actor; Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) as Best Actress; and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy) as Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The story picks up 19 years after the great battle at the climax of the last Harry Potter book, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. Jack Thorne’s script is based on an original story by Thorne, John Tiffany and Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Tiffany won tonight’s Olivier for Best Director.

The London smash, which hails from Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, moves into Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in 2018.

In other wins, The Young Vic’s production of Yerma, was named Best Revival with Billie Piper snatching her first Olivier for Best Actress.

In the musical categories, Groundhog Day, written by Tim Minchin and Danny Rubin, was named Best New Musical. The production, which is currently in previews on Broadway, also received the award for Best Actor in a Musical for Andy Karl. Amber Riley was named Best Actress in a Musical for Dreamgirls. Jesus Christ Superstar won Best Musical Revival.

Kenneth Branagh was this year’s recipient of the Special Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to British theatre. It was presented by Mark Rylance who was joined on stage by 60 of the actors who appeared in the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s Plays at The Garrick season.

The ceremony, which took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will be broadcast at 8PM local on ITV on April 11 with viewers outside the UK able to stream the proceedings at the same time via Facebook, and YouKu in China.

Here’s the full list of winners

BEST ACTRESS

Billie Piper for Yerma at Young Vic

BEST NEW COMEDY

Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

Rotterdam at Trafalgar Studios 2

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Gareth Fry for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

Akhnaten at London Coliseum

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Mark Wigglesworth for his conducting of Don Giovanni and Lulu at London Coliseum

BEST REVIVAL

Yerma at Young Vic

BEST ACTOR

Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

VIRGIN ATLANTIC BEST NEW PLAY

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

Betroffenheit by Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

English National Ballet for expanding the variety of their repertoire with Akram Khan’s Giselle and She Said at Sadler’s Wells

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Matthew Bourne for The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

School Of Rock The Musical – Three children’s bands who play instruments live every night at New London Theatre

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

Matthew Bourne’s production of The Red Shoes at Sadler’s Wells

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Andy Karl for Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

SPECIAL AWARD WINNER

Kenneth Branagh