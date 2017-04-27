EXCLUSIVE: OddLot Entertainment has promoted Rachel Shane to chief creative officer and hired former Focus Features and FilmDistrict exec Adrian Alperovich as COO. The news comes as Madison Wells Media’s OddLot is coming off an Oscar Best Picture nomination for Hell Or High Water on the film side and its new anthology series Genius which premiered this week on National Geographic Channel and already has snagged a Season 2 renewal.

Shane, who had been President of Production since June 2016, will oversee film and TV development and production in her new role, sourcing, developing and producing content and managing creative and talent relationships across MWM’s divisions. The former Red Wagon EVP was an exec producer on Hell Or High Water, which made a big splash at Cannes and landed four Oscar noms, as well as Gillian Robespierre’s Sundance pic Landline, which landed at Amazon in a $3 million deal. She is also an EP on Genius.

Alperovich most recently was COO at Focus Features and held the same role at FilmDistrict when those two entities merged in 2013. Before that he was as Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. He starts at OddLot this week and will lead all business operations across the company and manage new business initiatives.

“We have had such an exciting year, particularly with the Academy Award-nominated film Hell Or High Water along with the premiere and pickup of season two of National Geographic’s first scripted show, Genius,” MWM’s co-founders Gigi Pritzker and Clint Kisker said. “We are thrilled to have such smart and talented executives like Rachel and Adrian working together on our team. Their expertise and vision will help us continue to tell stories of the highest quality.”

Madison Wells Media has projects across film, TV, immersive VR/AR content and in live theater. It is also a strategic investor with minority holdings in companies including STX Entertainment (Pritzker is part of a consortium that launched the studio, Wevr, Fandor, Atom Tickets and The Void.