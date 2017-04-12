The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors have chosen Norman Lear to receive an Individual Award and the Independent Television Service (ITVS) an Institutional Award for their contributions to storytelling in television. Both will be honored at a gala event on Saturday, May 20 in New York. The event will be taped for a television special to air on both PBS and Fusion networks on Friday, June 2 at 9 PM, with Rashida Jones, a previous Peabody Award winner for Parks and Recreation, as host.

Peabody individual and institutional honors are reserved for those whose work and commitment to broadcast media define and transform the field. The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

Below are descriptions of the honorees: