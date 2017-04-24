Norman Lear is lending his voice to the world of podcasts. The veteran writer producer, director, and creator of such legendary sitcoms as All In The Family, Good Times, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Maude, among others, will be hosting a new weekly podcast on PodcastOne.

All of the Above with Norman Lear will cover topics ranging from comedy to family, current events, music, politics, and social issues featuring the unique perspectives of celebrities, politicians and everyday folk. Lear is joined each week by his friend, actor, composer and sidekick, Paul Hipp.

Early celebrity guests include Amy Poehler, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerrod Carmichael and America Ferrera. Conversation topics run the span of the basketball talents of Louis-Dreyfus’ son and Veep with Julia, race in media with Carmichael, training for a triathlon with Ferrera and religion with Poehler.

“I have known and admired Norman for a very long time. Having his podcast on our PodcastOne network is gigantic, not to mention totally cool, said Norman Pattiz, PodcastOne founder and executive chairman. “From one Norman to another, ‘Welcome aboard.’”

The podcast will debut May 1, with new episodes available every Monday on PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and iTunes.