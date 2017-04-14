As kids are heading back to school next year, Kevin Hart will be doing the same, though their hours will be different. Universal Pictures said today that its comedy Night School featuring the Ride Along and Central Intelligence star will open September 28, 2018.

Based on a story by Hart, Night School follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance that they’ll pass the GED exam. Hart will produce for his Hartbeat Productions along with Will Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

So far the film’s only competition on that weekend is Warner Bros’ redo of A Star Is Born with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

