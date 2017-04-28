NBC News political analyst and former The View co-host Nicolle Wallace is expanding her role with the network as host of a new weekday program set to premiere in May.

The show, based in New York, will take over the 4-5 PM ET timeslot, replacing the 4 PM edition of MSNBC Live currently hosted by political correspondent Steve Kornacki. As host, Wallace will tackle the latest political developments and conduct newsmaker interviews, according to the network. MSNBC says Kornacki “will continue his presence in the hour, providing in-depth discussion and analysis.”

The move builds on the momentum of MSNBC dayside (MF 9am-5pm), which delivered the network’s biggest total viewer audience ever in the first quarter of 2017, the network says. It also follows the move to NBC of former Fox news star Megyn Kelly.

Wallace will continue to appear on Today as a political analyst and contribute more special reports to the show, such as her recent “In Trump They Trust,” in which she traveled the country speaking to the voters who elected Donald Trump. She also serves as a fill-in host for MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.

“Nicolle played a huge role for us during the presidential election and through the first 100 days. We’re thrilled she’s stepping into this spot with Steve at her side,” said Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC. “Nicolle and Steve both distinguished themselves during the campaign with the smart insights our audience has come to expect.”

Before joining NBC News as an analyst, Wallace served as a co-host of ABC’s The View. Previously, she was White House Communications Director to President George W. Bush. She also served as senior adviser to the McCain-Palin campaign in 2008.

Wallace also is a best-selling author of Eighteen Acres, It’s Classified, and Madam President.