Nickelodeon’s adventure-comedy series Hunter Street has been officially renewed for a 20-episode Season 2.

Nickelodeon

The show stars Stony Blyden, Mae Mae Renfrow, Kyra Smith, Thomas Jansen, and Daan Creyghton, as five foster children in Amsterdam who attempt to find out what happened to their disappearing foster parents, Erik (Ronald Top) and Kate Hunter (Tooske Ragas). In order to crack the case, the siblings set out on a quest for clues, leading them on an epic and suspenseful family adventure, including boat racing through canals, exploring secret tunnels and uncovering lost treasures. With obstacles at every turn, they must also fight off old family rivals and duplicitous heirs in order to solve the mystery.

Season 2 of the Nick series will feature new quests, more mysteries and a new Hunter sibling. Production will begin later this summer in Amsterdam.

Produced by Blooming Media, Hunter Street debuted on Nickelodeon on March 11, 2017. The series was co-developed with the Nickelodeon Netherlands series, De Ludwigs.

The 20-episode first season averaged a 3.2 with K6-11 and is one of the top five shows year-to-date with K6-11 across all TV. Hunter Street also had a special titled Clued In: A Hunter Street Special, which premiere on March 17, 2017.