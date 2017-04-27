Nick Barnes has joined UTA’s Nashville office as a digital strategy agent and will help to build and execute digital and direct-to-audience strategies for clients across the agency, with a specific emphasis on music artists and the agency’s growing Nashville presence. He used to work at Sony Music Nashville, where he spent three years as manager of digital marketing at Sony Music Nashville and Arista Records, working with such artists Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

The agency has digital strategy teams in L.A., New York and London right now. His hiring rounds out a music team at UTA that has been on a tear of late, recently naming David Klein to the music leadership team and appointing Geoff “Geespin” Gamere, Mike “Mike G” Guirguis, Bex Majors, Billy Wood and Rob Walker as music agents.

Most recently, Barnes worked at global management firm Q Prime, where he was director of fan engagement and digital for country singer Eric Church and helped him launch digital efforts on his other businesses.