EXCLUSIVE: On Empire this season, Nia Long may play the best female foe Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie Lyon has ever had, but she’s now going to be Terrence Howard’s wife in Life in a Year. The Oscar-nominated Hustle & Flow actor, of course, portrays Cookie’s ex-husband and music mogul Lucious Lyon on the Fox hit.

The Best Man alum will play Catherine in the YA romantic drama, I’ve learned. The character is the spouse of Howard’s no-nonsense patriarch and the supportive mother of Jaden Smith’s Daryn. The movie, which is filming in Toronto, centers on 17-year-old Daryn’s love for his cancer-diagnosed girlfriend Isabelle, played by Cara Delavigne, and his desire to make the little time they have left together as rich and fulfilling as possible.

Besides the Empire reunion of sorts, Long also will be working with her on-screen Fresh Prince of Bel-Air boyfriend from a couple of decades ago. Will Smith is producing the Mitja Okorn-directed pic for Sony and Overbrook Entertainment along with his business partner James Lassiter and Marc Bienstock.

As well as playing the scheming club owner Giuliana on Fox’s hip-hop family blockbuster and in the Lifetime Beaches remake that aired in January, Long appears on the big screen this year in the Sundance-premiering Lemon and Roxanne Roxanne, which Deadline exclusively revealed in January that Neon picked up out of the Robert Redford-founded fest. Long also is set to topline The Goldbergs spinoff pilot in the works at ABC.

Long is repped by CAA, Primary Wave Entertainment and attorneys at Meyer & Downs.