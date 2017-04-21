The National Football League is out with its 2017 regular-season schedule, and to the surprise of exactly no one, the primetime games are heavy with Tom Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers and the post-Tony Romo Dallas Cowboys.

The season will kick off September 7 with a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and defending champion New England Patriots. And Week 7 will see a Super Bowl rematch as the Atlanta Falcons go to Foxboro to play the Patriots. Both games are on NBC.

The now-customary Week 1 doubleheader will feature the New Orleans Saints at the Minnesota Vikings on ESPN, followed by the debut of the newly relocated Los Angeles Chargers on the road against bitter division rival Denver Broncos.

Related NFL “Fully Committed” To ‘Thursday Night Football’, Denies Report That League Will Consider Sacking It

This year’s annual Thanksgiving tripleheader will see the Minnesota Viking at the Detroit Lions (9:30 PM PT, Fox), followed by the Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys (1:30 PM PT, CBS) and the Washington Redskins hosting the New York Giants (5:30 PM PT, NBC). With Christmas falling on a Monday, ESPN will air at Battle of the Rabid Fans as the Oakland Raiders visit the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 2017 season will mark the NFL’s $50M deal with Amazon for streaming rights to Thursday night games.

The teams with a leading five primetime games in 2017 include the national favorites the Patriots, Cowboys and Steelers along with the resurgent Falcons. Here are all the primetime games for the 2016 NFL season:

Thursday Night Football

(CBS/NBC/NFL Network/Amazon; all games 5:25 pm. PT)

Week 1 (Sept. 7): Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (NBC)

Week 2 (Sept. 14): Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals (NFL Network)

Week 3 (Sept. 21): Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (NFL Network)

Week 4 (Sept. 28): Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 5 (Oct. 5): New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon on)

Week 6 (Oct. 12): Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 8 (Oct. 26): Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens (CBS/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 9 (Nov. 2): Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (NFL Network)

Week 10 (Nov. 9): Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (NFL Network)

Week 11 (Nov. 16): Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL Network)

Week 13 (Nov. 30): Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (NFL Network)

Week 14 (Dec. 7): New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons (NFL Network)

Week 15 (Dec. 12):Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (NFL Network)

(all games NBC and 5:30 PM PT; * denotes flex game):

Week 1 (Sept. 10): New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

Week 2 (Sept. 17): Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 (Sept. 24): Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins

Week 4 (Oct. 1): Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 (Oct. 8): Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans*

Week 6 (Oct. 15): New York Giants at Denver Broncos*

Week 7 (Oct. 22): Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots*

Week 8 (Oct. 29): Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions*

Week 9 (Nov. 5): Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins*

Week 10 (Nov. 12): New England Patriots at Denver Broncos*

Week 11 (Nov. 19): Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys*

Week 12 (Nov. 26): Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers*

Week 13 (Dec. 3): Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks*

Week 14 (Dec. 10): Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers*

Week 15 (Dec. 17): TBA

Week 16 (Dec. 24): TBA

Monday Night Football (all games ESPN and 5:15 p.m. PT except where noted):

Week 1 (Sept. 11): New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 4 p.m.

Week 1 (Sept. 11): Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 7:15 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 18): Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Week 3 (Sept. 25): Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Week 4 (Oct. 2): Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 (Oct. 9): Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Week 6 (Oct. 16): Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Week 7 (Oct. 23): Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8 (Oct. 30): Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 (Nov. 6): Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers,

Week 10 (Nov. 13): Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Week 11 (Nov. 20): Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks

Week 12 (Nov. 27): Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Week 13 (Dec. 4): Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14 (Dec. 11): New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Week 15 (Dec. 18): Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 16 (Dec. 25): Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles