If certainly felt with the San Francisco 49ers were making all the moves last night in Day 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft but a fumble humbled The Big Bang Theory (2.4/10).

Down a tenth among adults 18-49 from the final numbers of its last original of April 13, the science geek comedy hit a new series low on Thursday. In a season that has seen BBT dip and drop to lows of late, the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady EP’s show was still the top rated and most watched offering of the night, with 12.10 million tuning in. And, we could see BBT inch up in the final numbers today as the show commonly sees adjustments – but not always.

With BBT as its ratings fuel, CBS tied ABC to top the night in the key demo among the Big 4 with a 1.3/5 but the House of Moonves was a solid number #1 in total viewers with 6.48 million sets of eyeballs. After BBT, fellow comedies The Great Indoors (1.2/5), Mom (1.3/5) and Life In Pieces (1.1/4) were all the same as last week for CBS. At 10 PM, The Amazing Race (0.7/3) was down a tenth from its April 20 airing.

Up in cableland, the first day of this year’s NFL Draft saw the strategically spot shifting 49ers snag Solomon Thomas and then Reuben Foster among all the gridiron action. A now leaner ESPN didn’t make any big ratings play but the Disney-owned sports cabler scored a 4.8 metered market for the 7:59 – 11:49 PM ET draft. That a small bit of traction of a 2% rise over Day 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft. In the 9:30 – 9:45 PM ET slot, the 2017 Draft hit its 2017 high of 5.6 MM. Overall, the 2017 NFL Draft looks set to deliver a win to ESPN in both cable and broadcast for Thursday night.

A very locked-in and Vice-Presidential focused Scandal (1.4/5) was up a tenth last night over last week. That movement of a tenth defined the rest of the Disney-owned net’s night with Grey’s Anatomy (1.7/7) even with its fast affiliate of its last original of two weeks ago but down a tenth from its adjusted final rating. At 10 PM, The Catch (0.7/3) was up at tenth from its April 20 show.

Over on Fox, a clip MasterChef Junior (0.7/3) show and the season finale of Kicking and Screaming (0.5/2) were also both down a tenth. The CW’s Supernatural (0.5/2) and Riverdale (0.3/1) were even with their performance of their last originals.

There was another series low last night as NBC’s The Blacklist (0.8/3) was even with last week too. The earlier part of the Comcast-owned net’s night saw an 8:30 PM Superstore (0.8/3), now in the pulled Powerless slot, down 11% from last week’s 8 PM show. Even in fast affiliates with its last original of April 13, Chicago Med (1.0/4) took a 9% dip from the adjusted final numbers.