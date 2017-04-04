Amazon has acquired streaming rights to 10 NFL Thursday night games for the upcoming season, Deadline has confirmed. Thedeal is for one year and the pact is worth about $50 million, a major increase over Twitter’s rights deal last year that had marked the league’s first with a streaming service.

Games would be available only to subscribers of Amazon’s Prime service. The Thursday games will also still be broadcast on TV, with CBS and NBC splitting the Thursday package and all those games also live on NFL Network.

The deal was first report in the Wall Street Journal.

Amazon along with other digital outlets like Google have been kicking the tires for sports right as the companies dive into programming. Amazon Studios has already successfully launched original TV and film outfits, winning Emmys for the likes of Transparent and this year getting its first Oscar nomination for Manchester By The Sea.

Last year, Twitter outbid Amazon, Yahoo and Verizon for the right to stream the NFL’s Thursday package. Yahoo live-streamed a Bill-Jaguars game in Week 7 from London in 2015.

Amazon has been dabbling in the NFL already — it just ordered Season 2 of All Or Nothing, an original series produced by NFL Films that will focus on the Los Angeles Rams’ first season back in L.A.