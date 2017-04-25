EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired global rights to the Clark Johnson-directed drama Juanita, in what is said to be a continuation of the streaming giant’s global film strategy of working directly with independent filmmakers. The pic, which is currently filming in Virginia, stars Alfre Woodard, Adam Beach, Blair Underwood, Marcus Henderson and LaTanya Richardson,

It centers on Juanita (Woodard), who is fed up with her deadbeat grown kids and marginal urban existence and takes a Greyhound bus to Montana, where she reinvents herself and finds her mojo. Roderick Spenser adapted the screenplay based on Dancing On The Edge Of The Roof by Sheila Williams.

Homegrown Pictures’ Stephanie Allain and Mel Jones are producing as well as Jason Michael Berman.

No release date has been set.