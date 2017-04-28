Netflix has greenlit its second German original series, Dogs of Berlin, the company announced on Friday. The 10-episode series, created by Christian Alvart, will launch in 2018 to subscribers. Later this year, Netflix is airing German-language supernatural family series Dark.

Dogs of Berlin tells the story of two contrasting Berlin police detectives who become a team against their will and are forced into a territorial battle with the Berlin underworld that confronts them with their own human weaknesses and criminal activities. They are soon forced to make a final decision on which side of the law they’re actually on.

Alvert, the writer-director behind German-language features such as Antibodies and Case 39, will write and direct the series and will also serve as showrunner.

“To develop a 10-episode show that combines innovative storytelling with complex and unique characters is very exciting for me as an author and director,” said Alvert. “I wanted to tell the story of these Dogs for quite some time and am very much looking forward to finally bringing them to life together with Netflix’s creative team.”

Netflix VP of International Originals Erik Barmack said: “Dogs of Berlin tells a compelling and modern German story that dives into the Berlin underworld. Christian Alvart is a great storyteller and a director who knows how to create spectacular and gripping entertainment. We are thrilled that he will realize our second Netflix original that will be completely written, produced and shot in Germany.”