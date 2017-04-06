Netflix has come on board BBC Two’s contemporary thriller Collateral as co-producer and will release globally outside the UK. As Deadline revealed last month, Carey Mulligan is starring in the David Hare created drama that explores the spiraling repercussions surrounding the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. New cast includes John Simm (Life on Mars), Nicola Walker (Spooks) and Billie Piper (Doctor Who, Penny Dreadful).

Set over the course of four days, the story centers on Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Mulligan), who refuses to accept that the murder is a random act of senseless violence and becomes determined to discover if there is a darker truth. Politician David Mars (Simm) instantly is embroiled in the drama through his turbulent relationship with his troubled and unpredictable ex, Karen (Piper). All the while, Jane Oliver (Walker), a compassionate vicar, struggles to conceal her affair with the only witness to the crime.

This is Hare’s first original series for the BBC and reteams him with Mulligan after the West End revival of his Skylight, which also transferred to Broadway.

Collateral will premiere on BBC Two and is co-produced by the Forge and Netflix. Executive producers are Hare, George Faber and Mark Pybus for The Forge; Lucy Richer for the BBC; and SJ Clarkson (Dexter, Jessica Jones), who also is helming the series.