Netflix has picked up a 12-part baby-focused documentary series from Jane Root’s Nutopia.

The series is described as an exploration of the science and experience of babies.

The docu is Nutopia’s latest baby-centric series, having previously produced Sky Living’s She’s Having A Baby, which followed moms-to-be as they dealt with pregnancy and prepared for childbirth.

Nutopia founder Root is the former president of Discovery Channel U.S., ex-Controller of BBC2 and co-founder of Wall to Wall TV. The company also has Finding Jesus at CNN, as well as Emmy-winning America The Story Of Us and Mankind The Story of All Of Us, both for History. Nutopia also recently announced series Civilisations for BBC/PBS and One Strange Rock for National Geographic Channel, with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures.