Netflix has picked up a 12-part baby-focused documentary series from Jane Root’s Nutopia.

Related
Netflix Acquires Noah Baumbach's 'The Meyerowitz Stories' In WW Rights Deal

The series is described as an exploration of the science and experience of babies.

The docu is Nutopia’s latest baby-centric series, having previously produced Sky Living’s She’s Having A Baby, which followed moms-to-be as they dealt with pregnancy and prepared for childbirth.

Nutopia founder Root is the former president of Discovery Channel U.S., ex-Controller of BBC2 and co-founder of Wall to Wall TV. The company also has Finding Jesus at CNN, as well as Emmy-winning America The Story Of Us and Mankind The Story of All Of Us, both for History. Nutopia also recently announced series Civilisations for BBC/PBS and One Strange Rock for National Geographic Channel, with Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures.