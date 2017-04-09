Colossal starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis opened to solid numbers over the weekend. Released by distribution newcomer Neon, the feature grossed nearly $126K in four theaters, giving it the highest per theater average of any film in release. STXfilms opened Lone Scherfig’s Their Finest taking in $77K in several locations, while Fox Searchlight had a decent beginning with Gifted, which opened with 56 runs grossing $476K. Sundance Selects’ Graduation bowed in two theaters grossing just over $11K, while Screen Media went wider with The Void, taking in $55K in 31 locations. Focus Features added a couple hundred runs for The Zookeeper’s Wife with Jessica Chastain, holding solid at over $2.88M Friday to Sunday. China Lion also added runs for thriller The Devotion of Suspect X in its second frame grossing $146K. And in its fifth weekend, Kristen Stewart’s Personal Shopper crossed $1M.

NEW RELEASES

Colossal (Neon) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $125,809, Average $31,452

Gifted (Fox Searchlight) NEW [56 Theaters] Weekend $476,000, Average $8,500

Graduation (Sundance Selects) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $11,040, Average $5,520

Their Finest (STXfilms) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $77,000, Average $19,250

The Void (Screen Media Films) NEW [31 Theaters] Weekend $55,000, Average $1,774

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

The Devotion of Suspect X (China Lion) Week 2 [46 Theaters] Weekend $146,000, Average $3,173, Cume $569,000

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 2 [804 Theaters] Weekend $2,888,440, Average $3,593, Cume $7,602,965

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/FilmRise) Week 3 [11 Theaters] Weekend $14,491, Average $1,317, Cume $64,447

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 4 [81 Theaters] Weekend $151,000, Average $1,864, Cume $363,398

T2 Trainspotting (Sony/TriStar) Week 4 [157 Theaters] Weekend $275,000, Average $1,752, Cume $1,612,332

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 5 [141 Theaters] Weekend $134,232, Average $952, Cume $1,007,442

Raw (Focus World) Week 5 [45 Theaters] Weekend $50,710, Average $1,127 Cume $400,714

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) Week 6 [120 Theaters] Weekend $60,158, Average $501, Cume $1,650,264

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 9 [93 Theaters] Weekend $116,000, Average $1,247, Cume $2,216,306

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 18 [224 Theaters] Weekend $156,300, Average $698, Cume $150,676,300

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 20 [203 Theaters], Weekend $167,215, Average $824, Cume $51,375,398