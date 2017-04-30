Menemsha Films’ Russian-English language drama Natasha, Kino Lorber’s New York Times doc Obit and Well Go USA’s existential Buster’s Mal Heart starring Rami Malek topped a somewhat quiet Specialty box office weekend. The exception was Bollywood title Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which is reporting over $10.1M in box office from over four hundred locations – see Deadline’s studio box office report for more on that title. Action sci-fi title Sleight opened with 565 runs grossing $1.69M, but the otherwise highest-grossing Specialty release of the weekend went to Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street’s The Lost City of Z in its third frame at over $1.7M. IFC Films’ Citizen Jane expanded in its second weekend with fairly solid results, while newcomer Neon’s first release, Colossal, crossed $2M. Also crossing a threshold was Oscilloscope’s popular feline doc Kedi, which now stands at over $2.5M.

NEW RELEASES

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Great India Films) NEW [425 Theaters] Weekend $10,138,189 (from 420 theaters reporting), Average $31,281

Bang! The Bert Berns Story (Abramorama) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $4,227

Battle Of Memories (China Lion) NEW [42 Theaters] Weekend $210,000, Average $5,000

Buster’s Mal Heart (Well Go USA) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,800

Natasha (Menemsha Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $9,000

Obit (Kino Lorber Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $17,407, Average $8,703

One Week And A Day (Oscilloscope) NEW [3 Theaters] Weekend $9,500, Average $3,167

Sleight (BH Tilt) NEW [565 Theaters] Weekend $1,690,000, Average $2,991

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Citizen Jane: Battle For the City (IFC Films) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $30,120, Average $5,020, Cume $79,120

Free Fire (A24) Week 2 [817 Theaters] Weekend $287,818, Average $352, Cume $1,700,850

Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (The Orchard) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $36,258, Average $2,266, Cume $56,526

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary (Abramorama) Week 3 [16 Theater] Weekend $30,907, Average $1,932, Cume $94,164

Finding Oscar (FilmRise Releasing) Week 3 [16 Theater] Weekend $5,500, Average $344, Cume $14,635

The Lost City of Z (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 3 [866 Theaters] Weekend $1,732,559, Average $2,000, Cume $4,833,385

Norman: The Moderate Rise & Tragic Fall Of a New York Fixer (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [47 Theaters] Weekend $235,627, Average $5,013, Cume $540,585

A Quiet Passion (Music Box Films) Week 3 [40 Theaters] Weekend $86,683, Average $2,167, Cume $267,141

Tommy’s Honour (Roadside Attractions) Week 3 [60 Theaters] Weekend $40,500, Average $670, Cume $491,756

All These Sleepless Nights (The Orchard) Week 4 [3 Theaters] Weekend $846, Average $282, Cume $17,423

Colossal (Neon) Week 4 [326 Theaters] Weekend $502,130, Average $1,540, Cume $2,071,714

Their Finest (EuropaCorp Films/STXfilms) Week 4 [330 Theaters] Weekend $460,000, Average $1,403, Cume $1,780,000

Truman (FilmRise Releasing) Week 4 [22 Theaters] Weekend $25,000, Average $1,136, Cume $141,392

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Week 5 [997 Theaters] Weekend $997,225, Average $1,000, Cume $14,813,420

The Belko Experiment (OTL Releasing) Week 7 [83 Theaters] Weekend $40,970, Average $494, Cume $9,693,915

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 7 [43 Theaters] Weekend $34,589, Average $804, Cume $798,474

Donald Cried (The Orchard) Week 9 [1 Theaters] Weekend $117, Cume $60,586

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 12 [39 Theaters] Weekend $31,000, Average $795, Cume $2,521,698

Neruda (The Orchard) Week 20 [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,318, Average $773, Cume $934,748

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 23 [65 Theaters], Weekend $32,000, Average $492, Cume $51,678,498