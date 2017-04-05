EXCLUSIVE: After yesterday’s news that Tobey Maguire will make his feature directorial debut on the adaptation of Jo Nesbo’s Blood On Snow, here’s another project based on one of the hot Norwegian author’s works with big names involved. We’ve learned that Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade are adapting Nesbo’s upcoming novel I Am Victor for Baltasar Kormakur to direct and produce.

It is early days and the busy Kormakur has high seas survival tale Adrift on deck next with STXFilms producing and distributing. It is not clear if I Am Victor would be the Icelandic helmer’s following project. The Everest director has also been developing adventure story Vikingr.

I Am Victor is a thriller about a skilled but morally corrupt and narcissistic divorce attorney. When he finds himself framed for a series of brutal murders, he embarks on his own investigation to find the killer.

Purvis and Wade are understood to be finalizing the script before it goes out to cast. Fredrik Wikström Nicastro (Borg/McEnroe, Snabba Cash trilogy) put the project together and will produce for SF Studios together with Kormakur for RVK Studios. Nesbo and his agent Niclas Salomonsson are executive producers.

Purvis and Wade have been 007’s go-to scripters going back to 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. Their last feature collaboration was on 2015’s Spectre, and more recently they teamed for BBC thriller SS-GB. They are thought to be reteaming on Bond 25.

Nesbo is best known for his gritty mystery novel series that revolves around the sleuth Harry Hole. Michael Fassbender plays him in The Snowman, the Tomas Alfredson-directed Working Title-produced thriller that Universal releases October 17. Separately percolating is Nesbo’s The Son, which Nine Stories and Bold Films are developing with Jake Gyllenhaal starring and producing, and Denis Villenueve directing.

The outline for I Am Victor was previously adapted by NBC in 2013 with the project going to pilot starring John Stamos, although it barely missed the cut for a series pickup.

Kormakur is repped by WME; Purivs & Wade are with UTA and Casarotto Ramsay & Associates; and Nesbo is represented by Salomonsson Agency.