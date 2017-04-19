It was a good night and a bad night for NCIS (1.3/5) in Tuesday’s primetime as the CBS procedural simultaneously stood at the top of two hills and in the bottom of a far deeper valley.

On a night that saw a few upticks among the Big 4’s offerings, NCIS fell to a series low among adults 18-49. The 21st episode of the Mark Harmon led show’s 14th season and the 327th episode of the series overall, last night’s “One Book, Two Covers” was down 19% among the key demo from the final numbers of its last original of April 4, which had been adjusted up a tenth from fast affiliates. In a season that has seen NCIS hitting new lows, Tuesday’s episode fell two tenths from the series previous demo low.

With that sting, plus a 15% declining season low Bull (1.1/4) and a tenth rising NCIS: New Orleans, CBS was the second highest rated net of the night with a 1.2/5 and still the most watched with an audience of 11.13 million. Those results are in no small part to the wounded NCIS being the second highest rated show of the night and the most watched with its viewership of 13.07 million, which is down a tiny bit from the show’s last original.

The highest rated show of the night was NBC’s The Voice (1.8/7) and the Comcast-net itself was the highest rated overall with a 1.5/6. However, the music competition series also took a small downturn too on Tuesday. Among the 18-49, last night’s two-hour Voice was down 5% from its last original, so basically steady. The last hour of NBC’s night saw another double shot of the ever moving Trial & Error with 10 PM (0.9/3) and a season finale 10:30 PM (0.7/3) show. Later seemed not much better for Trial & Error as the show was even and down a tenth respectively in the demo from its 9 PM and 9:30 PM shows of last week

While Live + 7 numbers for its April 4 premiere look good for Fox, which had its best Tuesday since October 6, 2015, the Prison Break (0.9/3) revival took another hit in its third week in Live + Same Day results. Now a third through its latest incarnation, last night’s Prison Break stumbled 18% in the demo from its April 12 show to be the lowest rated Big 4 show in its 9 PM slot. Earlier on Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7/3) was even with last week.

Even wasn’t the term you’d use for most of ABC’s night, with Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.8/3) rising 14% in the demo to hit its best ratings since its winter break return on January 10. Comedies Imaginary Mary (0.9/3) and American Housewife (1.2/4) were up 13% and 9% respectively. Fellow yucksters The Middle (1.2/5) was even with its fast affiliates of last week and Fresh Off The Boat (1.0/4) dipped a tenth.

The CW’s only original of the night was 9 PM’s iZombie (0.3/1), which was the same as its April 12 show. Worth noting, iZombie was pre-empted in L.A. for basketball coverage, so that number could change.