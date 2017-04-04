Back in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship game for the second year in a row, North Carolina were aiming for a very different result than 2016 – and they got it and so did CBS.

With a 71-65 win over Gonzaga last night, North Carolina partially erased last year’s last minute loss to Villanova. For the House of Moonves, the victory was even greater with a 14.5/24 result in meter market ratings. While down 15% from the last time CBS aired the NCAA final game in 2015, Monday’s match up from the University of Phoenix Stadium was up a strong 21% from the 2016 Tourney championship game, which was on TBS for the first time. That Villanova victory over the Tar Heels pulled in around 17.8 million over three Turner nets in the 9 – 11 PM ET time period.

Overall, with a primetime win for CBS with a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 15.4 million viewers, last night’s win by North Carolina is third best result the final game has had since 2005. Getting more specific, the court match-up peaked with a 17.4/33 in the 11:30 – 11:45 PM ET slot.

Perhaps more importantly, and more telling when you consider the broadcast to cable comparison of the final game, is how the 2017 NCAA Tournament did overall. The combination of coverage of March Madness on CBS and various Turner networks averaged a 7.2/15 in MM results. That’s up 13% over 2016 in the early numbers and tied for the second best combo MM result the Tourney has had on the outlets in 12-years.

Here are the Top 5 markets in MM results for the North Carolina vs. Gonzaga:

1. Raleigh-Durham – 33.8/52

2. Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem – 31.7/47

3. Charlotte – 30.1/46

4. Seattle-Tacoma – 24.5/43

5. Louisville – 23.5/38

There were of course other things on the Big 4 last night than the last two of the Final Four, with most regular Monday programs slipping against NCAA basketball.

NBC’s The Voice (2.1 in adults 18-49) and Taken (0.9) were off by two tenths and one tenth, respectively, from their fast nationals last week. (The Voice was adjusted up a tenth in the finals last Monday). Similarly, ABC’s Dancing With the Stars (1.5) and Quantico (0.6) also were down 0.2 and 0.1 week-to-week, respectively. Fox’s 24: Legacy (0.8) too inched down a tenth while APB (0.6) held steady. The CW aired reruns.