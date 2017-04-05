An advertising brand campaign to reach people who buy advertising brand campaigns? That’s the sort of thing you’d expect to see in targeted, B2B trade publications. But NBCUniversal — the No. 1 seller of video spots — is about to take it mainstream ahead of its upfront sales presentation to advertisers on May 15.

The Comcast-owned company says today that it will promote its audience-reaching capabilities via four spots ranging from 15 to 60 seconds apiece to run on its services including Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC, NBC News, NBCSN, Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo and USA Network.

Additional material will run on NBCU’s digital sites and those of partners including Apple News, BuzzFeed, Snap Inc. and Vox Media.

The spots, produced in-house, will feature what the company describes as “familiar faces from across the entire NBCUniversal portfolio.”

They will include news and entertainment celebrities from E! News, El Señor de los Cielos, The Magicians, Morning Joe, Mr. Robot, NBC Nightly News, NBC Sports, Odd Mom Out, The Profit, Saturday Night Live, The Royals, Señora Acero, Squawk Box, This Is Us, Today, Top Chef, The Voice, and WWE.

The goal is to show that “there’s no better way to scale a marketing campaign across platforms and target the audiences we need to reach than with what’s right within our own portfolio,” NBCU Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships Chairman Linda Yaccarino says. “From entertainment to our Hispanic networks, from news to sports, we want to remind everyone that NBCUniversal is the place that has the best premium content.”

The announcement is consistent with Comcast’s efforts in its Project Symphony to promote productions and services across all of its platforms.

Last month the company said that it will sell $1 billion of its ad inventory in this year’s upfront market using data from its Audience Targeting Platform (ATP), which includes information from set top boxes and third party sources.